Ka hao te ruha - Māori elders perform at Taikura 2019

Māori elders have begun their action-packed weekend of kapa haka today, at the commencement of the 2019 Taikura Kapa Haka competition at Te Papa, Wellington.

At least 25 groups, from all over the country, have gathered together to represent their iwi and showcase their talents. Many of them were even performing with their walking sticks or in their wheelchairs.

Hosted by Aunty Mabel Wharekawa-Burt, this two-day event is sure to be full of laughs and entertainment.

The festival consists mostly of women, aged between 55-85, many of whom never had the chance to perform kapa haka in their younger years. So, this event serves as an opportunity for them to reclaim their glory days.

The second day begins tomorrow at 10am and is available to live stream on the Te Papa website.