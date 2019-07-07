Karauria wins world wool handling final

Southland wool handler Pagan Karauria has provided one of the highlights for the New Zealand team on day three of the world shearing championships in Le Dorat, France.

The 30-year-old from Alexandra has won the All Nations Open wool handling final.

It comes after she was defeated in the women's open shearing final earlier this week. Even though she had the fasted time in that final, she was penalised by the pen judges and relegated to fourth place.

Karauria follows in the footsteps of her world title-winning parents, world champion shearer father Dion Morell and wool handler mother Tina Rimene.

Karauria made her way into the New Zealand team by winning a lengthy wool handling selection series, after missing out on a place in the 2017 team.

When asked if she was ready for the new challenge, she said, “Yes, I can’t wait and it’s all up to what’s up in the top two inches. I’ve got a job to do.”