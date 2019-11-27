Kaumātua lead the charge to protect matauranga Tai Tokerau

Tai Tokerau will receive putea from the Ministry of Education to train their next generation of orators and ceremonial callers. They will be taught all they need to succeed their kuia and koroua on the taumata (pae tapu).

This pilot scheme, was an idea of associate education minister Kelvin Davis to address the chronic shortage of kaikōrero (orators), and kaikaranga (ceremonial callers) on Tai Tokerau marae.

Minister Davis says, “It’s been almost 100 years since Te Tai Tokerau have held something of this nature.”

12 Tai Tokerau kaumātua, hailing from Ngāti Whātua to Te Reinga were approached by the taumata whakahaere which facilitate the newly funded project.

They are required to hold monthly wānanga which will commence in March 2020 at Ōtiria marae in the heart of Ngāti Hine.

The last wānanga of this magnitude was held about 100 years ago by Māori Battalion commander and Ngāti Hine elder Tā Hemi Henare so that mātauranga Tai Tokerau would survive.

“They were the last of their generation to attend those ancient schools,” Davis says.

The kaupapa is named Tauranga Kōtuku Rerenga Tahi, which emphasises the rarity and importance of the initiative.

These kaumātua were required to have working knowledge of Te Ao Kōhatu (the old world) to ensure the tīkanga and kawa is passed on correctly. Competence in topics such as environment, marae, mau rākau and whakapapa from the first arrivals to Tai Tokerau.

Ngāti Hine Kuia Moe Milne concludes, “The life of a people, is the life of their language and knowledge. The livelihood of a people, comes from the wellspring of their wisdom. The wellbeing of a people, comes from the strength of their spirituality.”