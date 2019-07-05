Keeping tikanga Māori alive through manākitanga

Although they may be few in numbers, the kaitiaki of Kia Piritahi Marae on Waiheke Island are continuing to uphold tikanga Māori within the community, while also educating the many visitors from Ngā Hau ē Whā (The Four Winds).

According to the 2013 census, the population of Māori on the motu is about 11% of the 8,000 people that call the island home.

Of this number, there are a handful of kaitiaki that do their part to maintain the tikanga and kawa of the marae located on the shores of Te Huruhi Bay, Blackpool, a 30-minute ferry ride from central Auckland.

There are numerous groups that visit the marae throughout the year, including students from Canada, USA and Malaysia. Staying true to the name of the marae, Kia Piritahi ('coming together as one'), visitors have the opportunity to mingle with the Māori on the island and build lasting friendships, while having memorable life-experiences.

Local kaitiaki, Bianca Ranson (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rangi Tāne), hopes that the experiences the visitors have on the island will not just be a fun holiday, but a self-reflecting learning experience where they receive practical knowledge they can then apply in their home communities.

“Things that we hope that they take away from here, are the sharing of our kōrero and what we have in common and also looking at issues and the sharing of ideas about kaitiakitanga and manākitanga."

Students from Dartmouth College (New Hampshire, USA) and University of Auckland students at Kia Piritahi Marae on Waiheke Island. Photo/Facebook.

Some learning experiences are more practical than others, including a child-care group that were guided around the early childhood care centre adjacent to the marae.

Maikarara Ropata (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Toa Rangatira), a grand-daughter of one of the founding fathers of the marae, says they are doing their very best to uphold tikanga Māori despite the lack of numbers.

"There are only a few of us, so the kāranga goes out for awhi. So we have all of these non-Māori that come in as kaimahi, kaiwaiata... They take care of the people, while still being guided by the Māori here," she says.