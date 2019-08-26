Kendell Heremaia takes on New York

Rising Basketball star Kendell Heremaia plays for Fordham University in New York. She is in her junior year at university and says people who play basketball in New Zealand have no idea how intense the game can be in the States.



Moving from a small town to the Big Apple can be daunting for anyone and Heremaia has faced her fair share of challenges.

She told Te Ao that the intensity and competitive atmosphere in America was an experience in itself.

"The intensity is way more hard over in America because people playing basketball over there, it's more focused, people here, it's just a play around. But obviously some of us are wanting to get on to that stage, it's just a bit harder."



Heremaia has always loved basketball for basketball and strong skills in the sport gave her the opportunity to experience the world on a whole new level but she keeps her focus and tries to balance everything out.

"I changed my major three times, I went from communications to digital technology and now I'm doing film and animation."



Heremaia is keen to help inspire the next generation who are interested in the sport. She says the opportunities are endless.

"What I love most about basketball is that every time that I play it excites me, I love it. I can't do a day without basketball even though it's hard."



"I've been waiting to play for the Tall Ferns for a while, I've had a few opportunities but haven't had a chance to make it, so hopefully in these next years, I get that opportunity."



Heremaia will return to the States tomorrow and go straight back into off-season practice.