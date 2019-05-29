Kereru-Symes at the helm for Argentina

Leading the fresh "Baby Blacks" side this year is Kianu Kereru-Symes, a young hooker from Hawkes Bay.

He says it's a privilege to follow in the footsteps of other renowned U20 captains.

"If you look at the people who have done the role before me, previously you know there's some big names that have gone on to represent their country well and some that have done real well for themselves outside of rugby also. It's definitely an honour for myself to be given the role," he says.

The Junior All Blacks are looking to have an improved showing this year following their 4th placed finish last year in France.

Kereru-Symes believes his team are ready to change that this year, "We're a different side to last year. Those boys were their own team and this year we're a completely new outfit," he says.

The skipper also believes his side has improved, and ready to move on from their 24-0 loss to Australia in the Oceania Championships earlier this year.

Two years ago Wellington hooker Asafo Aumua exploded on the world stage at Junior World Championship in Georgia, he went on to make his All Black debut later that year.

Kereru-Symes got to spend some time with Aumua during the Hurricanes pre-season this year, where he says he gained some inspiration of the hat-trick hero from the 2017 final demolition of the English.

"I didn't have any chats with him about this situation or what to expect, but I know that he's a pretty good guy and he holds his pretty good values to himself. It just a lot about himself as a person and that's obviously helped him kick on to bigger and better things," Kereru-Symes said.

The team leave for Argentina on Friday night, with their opening match on Wednesday morning (NZT) against Georgia in Santa Fe, Argentina.