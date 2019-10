Ngāti Porou's Joelle King defeated world No.19 Zeina Mickawy yesterday in round two of the Women's World Squash Championships in Egypt.

Currently ranked sixth in the world, King took out the match 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 in 41 minutes.

The match looked destined to go to five games but some inch-perfect length and crisp volleying from King saw her fight back to seal the victory.

King now faces Hong Kong 10th seed Annie Au in the third round tomorrow morning.