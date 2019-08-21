The 'King of Heart' addresses the nation

King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII was given the appellation of 'The King of Heart' during the acknowledgements by tribal representatives to celebrate the 13th anniversary of his coronation at Tūrangawaewae Marae this today. It set the tone ahead of his annual address to the nation.

Also widely referred to as the King of Unity, the new title set the theme for the issues he highlighted in his address to the nation.

"This is why I agreed to visit Ihumātao earlier this month," he said, "To raise the manawa and put a korowai over the whenua and to begin the process of unifying and healing."

He expressed compassion for children in state care after meeting with Whānau Ora groups to discuss the current review of the Ministry for Children.

"My challenge is to the whānau, hapū, iwi- to take care of our tamariki and, where the need arises, to place them in a safe home."

There was clemency towards the government, despite promising to continue to hold them to account after Prime Minister Jacinda Adern further committed to fulfilling the obligations of the Crown under the Treaty of Waitangi during her visit to the marae in Ngāruawāhia yesterday.

"We must avoid blaming the government," he said, "We must instead work on a solution, we have a chance to design the solution on our own."

The protection and preservation of Māori cultural history is a priority that King Tūheitia has committed his people to, in addition to creating jobs through meaningful partnerships with businesses such as Auckland Airport, which his late mother initiated.

"25 years later, I am pleased to acknowledge Tania Simpson, the first Māori director appointed to the board of Auckland International Airport."

Praises aside, the address concluded with an impromptu challenge to iwi leaders, "You can't just use your head. You've got to use your heart ... You're there for the people."

A official quote of the monarch or not, these are the words of the King of Heart.