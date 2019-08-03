King Tuheitia arrives at Ihumātao

In the cold and rain, King Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII Tuheitia Paki led hundreds onto Ihumātao this morning for the first time since an eviction notice was served on the land protectors last Tuesday.

Buses were organised for Kīngitanga loyals from all over Waikato-Maniapoto to enable descendants to be part of this auspicious event.

The Kīngitanga flag was raised on Ihumātao followed by Pai Marire karakia.

Raising of the Māori King's flag - Photo / File

Speeches began with a firm reminder from both sides of the taumata about the importance of kanohi ki te kanohi.

Rāhui Papa also said that Ihumātao whānau have been invited to Hopuhopu for a hui before this year's Koroneihana in a couple of weeks' time.

He said that the hui will be a place for resolutions to be sought, and if resolutions are not found in the first hui then they will continue to hold hui until the iwi resolves the issue as one.

Our reporters will have a full breakdown on today's events tonight on Te Ao @ 6.30pm on Māori TV and maoritv.com.

