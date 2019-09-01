King Tuheitia to be gifted land in Aitutaki

King Tuheitia is to be gifted land in Aitutaki from his relatives of Tai-Te-Atainui o Iva/Ngati Kamire. The announcement was made during the Māori monarch's first visit to the Cook Islands outer island.

Ngati Kamire chair Ngaa Upu Junior announced the possible gifting of Turea marae to his royal relation to mark his return to the marae of their common ancestor Tai-Te-Atainui o Iva.

“We thought of giving a place for him when he comes back too for a holiday with his whānau,” says Upu, “And we know now that he can stay here on the section that we the family Ngati Kamira here on the section, that we the family Ngati Kamira, will give it to him.”

In Aitutaki style, the Māori King was also welcomed by Vaipeka Villagers at Te Vairoa, the place where the waka of his ancestor Tai-Te-Atainui o Iva landed, before feasting and entertainment with the island at O-Rongo.

Officials are in support of the land gift gesture.

“I would be honoured to see that while my eyes are open,” said the Mayor of Aitutaki, Tekura-Moeroa Bishop.

“Because I’m already part of the family related too. But I leave that to the rest of the family to set on to that and dream about it.”

Ngati Kamire and Tai-Te-Atainui o Iva families will meet to discuss what land is available to be gifted, which may be marae land or somewhere else.