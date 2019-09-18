Kingitanga says Ihumaatao must be returned to mana whenua

The Kingitanga, who has been in discussions with both the Government and Mana Whenua about the land dispute at Ihumātao say the land needs to go back to “its rightful owner”.

In a statement, the Kingitanga says “Although the land has remained occupied, mana whenua representatives have engaged in good faith discussions under the cloak of Kiingitanga and have reached a unified position on Ihumaatao.

“Mana whenua agree they want their land returned, so they can make decisions about its future."

“Mana whenua agreed the return of the land is outside of the Treaty of Waitangi settlement process and therefore requires an innovative and modern solution that does not financially disadvantage iwi.”

“It is important that the government prevents any further alienation of the people from their land, while discussions are underway.”

The Kingitanga also said in the statement that Fletchers now need to be reengaged, to facilitate the return of the land.

The statement read “Kiingitanga has conveyed the views of mana whenua to the government and urged it to negotiate with Fletchers for the return of Ihumaatao to its rightful owners.”

More to come.