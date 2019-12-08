Kiwi ‘Big Ben’ Robb all set for World Darts Championship debut

There is less than a week before Ben Robb will step onto the biggest stage of his professional darts career, the World Championships in London.

The Cantabrian said farewell today as he flew out to the British capital, after qualifying earlier this month defeating Mark Cleaver in the final of the DPNZ Top 16 qualifier. He also defeated Paul Harper 4-0, Alex Wade 4-0 and Brett Walters 4-2 on the way to confirming his entry in the World Championships.

“The players coming through New Zealand, they’re all young Māori men,” he told Te Ao a few weeks ago.

“I always tell myself when I’m playing darts, make every moment count because I’m away from my family.”

The World Championships are being held at the iconic Alexandra Palace in London, with 28 countries being represented.

International players have had more opportunity than ever before to qualify for the sport's biggest event, as the expanded 96-player format returns for a second year.

Dutchman and current world champion Michael van Gerwen is hot favourite to take out the title again this year. He has enjoyed another stellar year on the circuit, winning titles at the Masters, Premier League, World Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals, as well as a first Champions League of Darts title.

While he will be receiving plenty of support from back in Aotearoa, Robb’s chances of winning are not looking too flash with the bookmakers - he is currently at 2500 to 1 to become World Champion. However, simply making it to the highest level is an achievement worthy of commendation on its own.

The World Darts Championships begin on December 13 and run till New Year's Day.