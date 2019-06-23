Kiwi Ferns get the job done over Fetu Samoa

The Black Ferns have beaten Fetu Samoa 46-8 at Mt Smart Stadium, in the first test match between the two sides in 11 years.

It was a comprehensive victory, with the home side dominating from start to finish. Veteran skipper Honey Hireme scored two tries, including one spectacular 50 metre effort.

“We came in quite confident, there’s sometimes when you have that feel and that buzz. We had that all week.” she said post match.

Hireme paid tribute to her opponents, stressing that the growth of international women’s rugby league was vital.

“I think it’s hugely important so the whole competition builds. You saw the emotion and the passion Samoa brought out there. They would’ve inspired a whole lot of young girls.”

Meanwhile, coach Justin Morgan was happy with the progress made towards the team’s challenges later in the year against Australia, and the World Nines tournament.

"I thought they did a great job across the board," coach Justin Morgan said.

"Our middles got us off to a really good start, our leaders really controlled the way we needed to play the game and we had great contribution from the bench. “

Kiwi Ferns 46 (K Takairangi 2, H Hireme 2, K Wharton, R Mcgregor, N Maynard, M Bartlett, A Nicholls tries; C Poko 4, Nicholls goals)

Fetu Samoa 8 (B Ale, M Fineaso-Levi tries)

HT: 26-4.