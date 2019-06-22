Kiwi stars praise whanau for support

Brandon Smith and debutant Briton Nikora were quick to praise their friends and family in the wake of the Kiwis’ impressive 34-14 win over Mate Ma’a Tonga.

Smith, who had a stunning game at hooker and scored the game’s opening try, said that playing in front of his friends from Waiheke Island was special.

“I seen all the boys from Waiheke after the game and it always puts a smile on my face to see them.” he said in the changing rooms after the match.

The Melbourne Storm player also embraced his father immediately after the game, someone who has has had a great deal of support from.

“My old man does everything for us kids. Gives up everything, all his time. Every week he’s taking my little brother to training and his games.”

Second rower Nikora, who had only played 12 NRL games for the Cronulla Sutherland Sharks before making his test debut, said “it was a bit emotional seeing my mum and dad.”

“It was good to see them after the game.”

“All my family came to support me from Tauranga. My parents came over from the Gold Coast.”