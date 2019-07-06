Kiwis banding together to give this koro hope

Tonight we revisit one koro that was affected the Waikato District Council's rental increase. Since then a number of anonymous Te Ao viewers help donate koha to help make ends meet.

Pensioner Peter G Semmens says, “Overwhelmed, embarrassed because that's not what I was basing it about but I would like to give my sincere thank you to everybody who has done it and can see what we pensioners are going through.”

Kelly Anne Spriggs who’s a mother of seven helped donate one weeks rent for Mr Semmens since watching our Te Ao Māori report on pensioners rent increase of $26 per week.

“After seeing that story and especially at the end where he was living and it resonated with me where my grandmother lived with me in Kaikohe and I knew that she was struggling. When I watched it I thought this kaumatua ka live on $40 a week.”

However, local government are faced with annual cost which revolve around fees and charges. That includes maintenance for council residents and to not allow rate payers to foot the bill.

Waikato District Council mayor Allan Senson says, “It's a little bit like your own home there's overheads that we have to cover for that, plus administering them and in actual fact we're losing money which means that that loss is fed on to other rate payers.”

However, Mr Semmens disagrees, “Very disappointed with his response for that. The simple reason is been a rate payer most of my life. I feel it's the rich getting the kick in the gut for the poor and that's how I feel with that situation.”

Mrs Spriggs says the Waikato District Council has failed to support kaumātua.

“Sometimes I see the system fail our people but we need to ensure that we don't fail our people.”

Housing for the Elderly rent would increase each year by $26.00 per week.