Kiwis looking to part 'Red-Sea'

Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is looking forward to leading his team out of the tunnel tonight as they take on Mate Ma’a Tonga in somewhat of a ‘redemption’ match at Mt Smart Stadium.

Zelezniak acknowledged the honour it is for him to be named captain for this test, as it comes not only with the recognition but, for the Bulldogs centre, it also has sentimental value.

“It's an honour and a privilege. I’ve touched on it before about my grandfather and great-grandfather; to put our name back where it once was, it's pretty honourable,” he says.

Although earlier this week, Tonga head-coach Kristian Woolf was yet to choose a captain for his squad, he did bring along North-Queensland Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo to the pre-game press conference.

Woolf explained why he hadn't picked a captain, even though the test-match was fast approaching.

“This is not a decision you can take lightly and we want to make sure we get it right. We have a good core of guys who are exceptional leaders as well… and it's a decision that we want to have more long term than just this week as well.”

Both teams are looking forward to the test and acknowledge how this particular matchup between the two nations will always be a spectacle simply because of the vast number of fans on both sides, but especially the Tongan supporters who have earned the “red-sea” nickname following their enormous fan-base developed since the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

“When we do get the opportunity to play in Auckland, we are never disappointed with the fans and they definitely turn out in numbers,” says Taumalolo.

The match is set to kick off at 5:40pm tonight at Mt Smart Stadium.