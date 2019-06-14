Kiwis squad named - Benji back in black?

Benji Marshall, seen here playing for the Kiwis in 2008

Despite not having played in the Kiwis jersey since 2012, Benji Marshall could be in line for a recall for the Kiwis’ upcoming test against Tonga.

The Wests Tigers five eighth has been named in a provisional 27-man squad for next Saturday’s test, along with fellow playmaker Kieran Foran. Marshall has wound back the clock this year with the club he took to a premiership in 2005, and it hasn’t done any harm that the Tigers are also coached by current Kiwi boss Michael Maguire.

It is expected that either of those two will partner Shaun Johnson or Kodi Nikorima in the halves.

Elsewhere, Briton Nikora, Jahrome Hughes, Zane Tetevano and Agnatius Passi all may be in line for a test debut. Other than that, it is a familiar looking list of names to the ones that played against England on last year’s end of season tour.

The squad will be cut to 19 on Sunday night, at the conclusion of the latest round of the NRL. The Kiwis and Mate Ma’a Tonga play for the inaugural Oceania Cup at Mt Smart Stadium next Saturday night, with a massive wave of support from the local Tongan community expected once again.

Kiwis 27-man squad:

Leeson Ah Mau (Warriors), Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm), Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne Storm), Kenneath Bromwich (Melbourne Storm), James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers), Kieran Foran (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs), Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm), Jamayne Isaako (Brisbane Broncos), Shaun Johnson (Cronulla Sutherland Sharks), Isaac Liu (Sydney Roosters), Issac Luke (Warriors), Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters), Benji Marshall (Wests Tigers), Esan Marsters (Wests Tigers), Ken Maumalo (Warriors), Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sutherland Sharks), Kodi Nikorima (Warriors), Agnatius Paasi (Warriors), Isaiah Papali'i (Warriors), Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders), Brandon Smith (Melbourne Storm), Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders), Martin Taupau (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Zane Tetevano (Sydney Roosters), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters), Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs)