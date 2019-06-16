Kiwis squad for Tonga match confirmed

Michael Maguire has trimmed his Kiwis squad down to 19 for this Saturday's Oceania Cup test against Mate Ma'a Tonga, finding room for veteran half Benji Marshall.

There’s also three potential debuts, with Roosters prop Zane Tetevano, Storm utility Jahrome Hughes and Sharks second rower Briton Nikora all in line to make their first appearance in a Kiwis jersey.

Warriors halfback Kodi Nikorima, along with Raiders duo Jordan Rapana and Joseph Tapine, have been ruled out by their clubs. Tohu Harris was also unavailable.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck makes his return to the Kiwis after last appearing in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Kiwis squad:

Leeson Ah Mau (Warriors)

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Storm)

Jesse Bromwich (Storm)

Kenneath Bromwich (Storm)

James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)

Kieran Foran (Bulldogs)

Jahrome Hughes (Storm)

Shaun Johnson (Sharks)

Isaac Liu (Roosters)

Joseph Manu (Roosters)

Benji Marshall (Wests Tigers)

Esan Marsters (Wests Tigers)

Ken Maumalo (Warriors)

Briton Nikora (Sharks)

Brandon Smith (Storm)

Zane Tetevano (Roosters)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors)

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Roosters)

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Bulldogs)