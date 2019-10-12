A Knight of the Italian Republic honours the 28th Māori Battalion

The last surviving veteran of the 28th Māori Battalion’s B Company been honoured by the Italian Government in Rotorua.

Robert Bom Gillies received the Cavaliere or Knighthood Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, one of Italy’s highest honours.

Italian Ambassador to NZ Fabrizio Marcelli, his officials, Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata and Robert Bom Gillies Ngāti Kahungunu family were among those welcomed on to Te Papaiōuru Marae in Rotorua by Te Arawa.

“It’s the equivalent of Sir in Italian, Cavaliere,” says Mr Marcelli. “It was given directly by the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella to Robert Gillies the award is signed by him.”

Bayden Barber (Ngāti Kahungunu) one of Robert’s grandsons read out segments of his grandfather’s accounts during the presentation ceremony.

“I tried to sign up twice and I got turned away because I was too young … we wanted to see the world we hadn’t even been to Ngongotahā,” he read out.

After the ceremony Mr Barber had something specific to say to the New Zealand Government. “This needs to also be recognised from the New Zealand Government. For his service and the service of all of his friends in the 28th Māori Battalion.”

Matt Te Pou (Ngai Tūhoe) who is a member of the 28th Māori Battalion board agrees, "most of these guys were only 17, 18, when they went away so the young ones today have got an opportunity to make something of their lives, because the supreme sacrifice was paid by a lot of our koroua.”

"There were a lot of stories over there with Bom, a lot of moving stories, he spoke very clearly one time we were there, one of his close friends, a Dinsdale from Te Arawa, later on when we went to Cassino and there he was across where the guy Dinsdale fell at the railway station," says Mr Te Pou.

Fabrizio Marcelli says the battalion made the ultimate sacrifice. It was a tribute in blood to New Zealanders especially the 28th Battalion what they gave during this battle was the most significant of all the war in Italy, says Mr Marcelli.

Barber says his grandfather is "staunch, he's a person who grew up among his ancestors, he is a knowledgable man when it comes to Te Reo and tīkanga Māori, and despite his old age his brain is still sharp and his body is still fit."

Te Pou says Mr Gillies is a, " a very humble person the fact that when he was offered up the taonga he said that it must go to the 28th Māori Battalion and to the Māori People so that's the example of how all the 28 men were very down to earth."