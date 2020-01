Kōiwi (Human bones) found on Pouawa Beach on Monday this week have finally been laid to rest.

The area where the remains were found in an area where there have been several cases of the accidental discovery of kōiwi over the years.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Kirk says a local iwi leader was accordingly engaged by Police and also attended the scene.

The remains were confirmed to be very old and have since been laid to rest in a nearby urupā.