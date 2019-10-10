Kotahi rau pukapuka launched

Kotahi Rau Pukapuka, working in partnership with Auckland University Press, aims to publish 100 great books in te reo, allowing speakers, teachers and learners to access works at all levels of their journey.

The concept looks to create a canon of classic and contemporary titles from Aotearoa and around the world, including JK Rowlings infamous Harry Potter series.

Kotahi Rau Pukapuka trustee Pānia Papa says, "Ka riro mā te pirimia e whakarewa, kia mauri ora te reo i roto o tēnei whenua. Kei te tokomaha hāere te hunga kōrero. Kei te hiahia ki te pānui i ngā tini kaupapa i te reo Māori".

Publisher Sam Elworthy explained. "We'd just published a book by Sir Tīmoti Kāretu and Dr Wharehuia Milroy, only 4 books published in te reo seemed ridiculous to me".

Papa adds, "Ko te puna kaiwhakamāori he huarahi hei whakatōpū i te hunga e ngākau nui ana ki te whakamāori kōrero".

Next year Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone will be launched under this initiative.

Te reo Māori expert Leon Blake says, "He kaupapa whakanui i tō tātou reo, he kaupapa e whānui ake ai ngā horopaki hei pānuitanga mā ngā tamariki nō reira i tere taku whakaae hei kaiwhakamāori".

This is an initiative that aims to combine both the aspirations of the crown and iwi to normalise te reo Māori.

Kotahi Rau Pukapuka trustee Miriama Kamo says, "We hope that with Kotahi rau pukapuka it could lead onto other initiatives at a level of excellence".

We can look forward to a wide range of books that will be launched in the months and years to come.

