Kouratoras' to represent NZ at exhibition in Beijing, China

Māori contemporary artist Jimmy James Kouratoras' has been chosen to represent Aotearoa at an international art exhibition in Beijing, China in August.

The 2019 Beijing International Art Biennial will take place at the National Museum of Art and the event will feature works by contemporary artists from all around the world.

Kouratoras', of Ngāti Tiipa, Tainui and Crete descent, says he's delighted to be one of five Māori artists to be included in the line-up of 27 New Zealand artists.

Videmus: We are watchin. Original art work by Jimmy James K

This year will be his first time featuring at the event. He will showcase not just one, but two of his paintings including Atlas: Te Hau A Uru and Videmus: We are watching.

He specialises in large scale paintings, vivid pop colours and an entwining of different cultural narratives and icons from his Māori and Greek heritage.

Atlas: Te Hau A Uru. Original art work by Jimmy James K

Other awards and exhibitions

Kouratoras' has had solo exhibitions in Auckland, Los Angeles, New York, Brisbane, Melbourne and Queenstown.

He was the winner of the People's Choice Award at the Brisbane Contemporary Art Prize 2016 and shortlisted for the National Contemporary Art Award 2017.

He has been shortlisted for the Cleveland National Art Award 2019 and recently represented New Zealand at the Honolulu Biennial 2019 as part of the SaVAge K'lub.

Jimmy James Kouratoras'. Source: File