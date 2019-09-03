Kura kaupapa excels in math competition

Students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Rima (Hamilton) have performed at a high level for a second year in a row at the 2019 Matific games, an online mathematic program. This year the tamariki of the school were able to compete in te reo māori for the first time.

Last year, the full immersion school took out first place, and although they had to settle for the number two spot this year, teacher Denise Te Wake (Te Rarawa), was happy that the Australian based programme allowed them to compete in Māori.

“We were really grateful that we were able to compete in maori this year, because it was quite difficult for our tamariki , last year to understand the questions because they don’t read English as well,” she says.

Matific Math Games is a friendly online math competition aimed at improving students confidence and math skills. Contestants are given their own username and password and then they complete Matific activities earning stars for themselves, their class and their school.

Matific Education Expert, Brent Hughes, says that one of the main goals of the programme initially was to change the way that children approach mathematics.

“Allowing children to experience mathematics for a week, we can really change the mind set of some kids in what they think about mathematics and how they see themselves as mathematicians”.

This change in mindset has definitely come to fruition for students at TKKM o Te Ara Rima, as Te Wake and other teachers, actually use the program as a reward for good behaviour.

“That’s a new thing for sure, kids wanting to be good so that they can do maths,” says Te Wake.