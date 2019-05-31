La-Verne King new Far North district court judge

A formidable Māori woman, who has spent more than 30 years working in the court system, is now the new District Court judge for the Far North.

Hundreds gathered at the mountain top of Āniwaniwa to call upon La-Verne King, who is the newly-appointed district court judge who will reside in family court and criminal court.

King says, "Working within the Northland courts is an honour. I will be based in Whangarei and on the Northland circuit, so it enables me to stay connected to Northland".

King has been a lawyer for just over 30 years now. In 1994, she, alongside Judge Ida Malosi and Ali'imuamua Sandra Alofivae, established the first all-female Māori and Pasifika law firm.

Today celebrates her reaching a new pinnacle of success. "The thirty years practising law will go some way towards assisting me in my role as a judge. It's estimated I will probably spend 75% of my time in the family court and then 25% in the criminal courts," she says.

Hone Harawira feels now when Māori appear in court before this wahine Māori, the proceedings will be fair. "If you appear (in court) in front of her, you see your mum, you see your sister, you see someone from your family. You will know that this court isn't like tauiwi courts, this court belongs to a Māori woman".

The multitude of tributes will not end, this is a significant day for the Far North region.

Tavake Afeaki, a descendant of Ngāti Kahungunu and close friend of King, says, "It's definitely an auspicious occasion for the Far North gathered today, just look at how many have arrived from all over."

King's family is especially humbled and proud of her achievements. Rawiri Henare says, "Upon her Korowai I see her ancestors gleaming with pride, she is the embodiment of their wishes for all of Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa".

King will reside and carry out her duties as judge in Whangārei.