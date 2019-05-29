Largest-ever national teachers strike hits Northland streets

Preparing for another round of battle with the Ministry of Education - an estimated 2,500 Northland primary and secondary school teachers took to the streets in Whangārei today.

"This is an unavoidable battle. We're doing what is asked of us but it is not being honoured at all. So the biggest injustice here is they [the Government] are allowing this to continue, and the teachers to feel anxious" says Te Rerenga Walker, teacher at central Whangārei special character school, Te Kāpehu Whetū.

The third protest action from teachers today in the North, and those nationwide - with little leeway from the Government.

A showing of solidarity today, some fighting exclusively for Māori students and their specific learning needs.

"The statistics and supporting evidence all suggest that these are areas of massive importance that have a detrimental effect on our Māori children" says Kyllie Tippett, teacher at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rāwhitiroa.

A sentiment strongly advocated for by Tikipunga High School teacher, Ropata Mahanga.

"The difficulties here are hugely on the shoulders of Māori teachers as well, in that this isn't just a 9 to 3 job" says Mahanga.

Now, there are calls for more focus put on sourcing suitable Te Reo Māori speaking relievers for the classroom, which they say, is not only a problem in the North, but nationwide.

"It's difficult to find teachers who have the ability to teach exclusively in Te Reo Māori for the duration of a school day" says Karani Brown, a longtime stalwart of Māori education, and teacher at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumārere.

"Family problems, you name it - it's all apart of being a teacher" says Tatyana Diamond - teacher at Horahora Primary School.

Back to school for these teachers, and with the announcement of the Government's Wellness Budget tomorrow - whether or not these teachers will get what there after still remains to be seen.

