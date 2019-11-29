Latham hits century as the Black Caps bat first

Tom Latham hit test century number 10 as he helped the Black Caps to a respectable 173/3 on a rained shortened day one of the second test against England. Sent in to bat on a green looking Seddon Park pitch, the home side overcame the loss of skipper Kane Williamson for only 4 before lunch.

The Black Caps had made a couple of injury-enforced changes to the side that won by an innings earlier in the week, with local Hamilton all rounder Daryl Mitchell making his debut and paceman Matt Henry replacing Colin de Grandhomme and Trent Boult respectively.

Both men sat in the pavilion for what unfolded today, though watching Latham press on after the early loss of fellow opener Jeet Raval for 5. He was caught at slip after flashing at an outswinging delivery from Stuart Broad. Williamson got his second brute of a delivery in as many innings from Chris Woakes, and he too sent a thick edge to Joe Root at first slip.

Ross Taylor came to the crease and played a steady but entertaining knock, bringing up his 50 with a boundary. Unfortunately, he then edged one to Root in the slips on the very next ball, however by then he and Latham had put on 116 for the third wicket.

Latham, meanwhile, was enjoying the fact that the supposedly juicy pitch wasn’t quite as loaded as many had thought. His ton came up off 160 balls, and he only had one scare when he was given out LBW on 49. However, he immediately sent the call to the DRS and it was overturned due to the ball pitching outside leg stump.

As soon as he’d brought up his century, Latham and the rest of the players had to leave the field due to rain, leaving the Black Caps in a decent position to press on tomorrow and build a big first innings score.

NZ first innings, day one

173/3 (T Latham 101*, R Taylor 53)