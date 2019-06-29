Legendary country singer honoured for contribution to music

New Zealand's best-known multi-award winning Māori country singer has won again tonight at 2019 the Matariki Awards.

The Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Hine descendant was honoured for his contribution to music as the winner of the Te Waipuna-ā-Rangi Award for Arts and Entertainment.

Marsh has released 20 albums, two No.1s, four gold albums and six platinum albums, including Backyard Party in 2018.

In 1985 he was the overall winner of the Auckland Country Music Award, winning every section he entered including the senior male, senior instrumental and senior overall winner.