Lime Scooter rider in critical condition at Auckland Hospital

An investigation into a late-night hit and run in central Auckland involving a lime scooter is underway with one man still in critical condition in Auckland Hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathryn Bostock says a man reportedly fell off the e-scooter before being struck by a vehicle.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Symonds Street at around 11.20 pm.

The man is reported to have become unconscious as a result of the fall.

A vehicle travelling on Symonds Street was able to avoid the man, however, a second vehicle following behind struck him.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the second vehicle that failed to stop and any other witnesses to the incident.

If you have any information relating to this incident please call 105 and quote file number 191117/1249.