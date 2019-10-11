Lloyd Logging named Forestry Family of the Year for 2019

A family business situated in the Far North that has a passion for providing employment opportunities in forestry to their community has been recognised for its efforts. Lloyd Logging was recently named Forestry Family of the Year at the Northland Forestry Awards,

Lloyd Logging are growing the next generation of forestry workers in the Far North

Lloyd Logging director Issac Lloyd says, “If young Māori people feel that they've got it in them, because it's not easy it's a lot of hard work and dedication. You've got to really commit yourself and your life.”

It’s one of the many values that this far north business lives by.

Isaac Lloyd says, “Getting to where we are today, making small steps and achieving goals. That's been a really big thing for us.”

The family business purchased the cable harvesting operation from Combined Logging late 2017. Since then, they've consistently met and exceeded all targets in terms of health and safety, environmental and production on site.

Rowena Lloyd says, “My position as a health and safety officer just making sure that you know their safe and our crew culture is good. I'll cook food for them most of the time I'm in.”

“All of my brothers and sisters sort of know what I expect and how we need to move forward together and how we roll. The challenges have been pretty smooth actually,” Issac Lloyd says.

As a result their efforts and their continuous contribution to the community was acknowledged at the Northland Forestry Awards

“We were stoked especially as a family, you know having five members of the family in the business. We were stoked as.”

Lloyd logging will continue to work on their backyard and be that example of a successful whānau business for their local community in Northland.