A load of rubbish? Disagreement over Dome Valley dump rahui

Opposition to a proposed dumpsite in the Dome Valley near Warkworth is mounting. Local mana whenua today have weighed in, saying any rahui must have the blessing of Ngāti Manuhiri.

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust chair Mook Hohneck says, “We're consulting with Waste Management, they have got on board. We were disappointed earlier on this year that we only found out really through the OIA announcement that there was going to be a landfill.”

Minister for Land Information Eugenie Sage gave the company the green light to buy 1,000 hectares of land under the Overseas Investment Office. She says local government are responsible for approving the landfill.

“That's a matter for Auckland Council through a publicly notified consent process. I recognise the concerns of residents and mana whenua and their right to put a rahui. Those need to be articulated through the resource consent process," says Sage.

Meanwhile Auckland mayor Phil Goff planted his millionth tree today as part of local government’s commitment to protect the environment.

“If they don't meet the standard then the resource consent won't be given,” says Goff.

Local residents decided to put a rahui on Dome Valley's proposed dump site last weekend. However, some mana whenua don't agree.

Hohneck told Te Ao Māori News, “Any rahui, or any of the like, put down in our rohe comes from Ngāti Manuhiri and no one else.”

Mikaera Miru, who’s helping to lead the ‘Fight The Tip’ movement, insisted they follow tikanga Māori to impose the rāhui.

“If those individuals want to have a karakia on the weekend that's fine but if there's any instigation that there is going to be a rahui we're not going to uphold it. It's not of any value or relevance to Ngāti Manuhiri.”

The rahui on the proposed site will take place tomorrow morning.