London-based Māori chef served up supreme award

A London-based Māori chef has taken top honours at this year's Kea Awards. Ngāti Kahungunu's Peter Gordon, an internationally celebrated chef and restaurateur, scooped the World Class Supreme Award, which recognises world-leading Kiwis whose achievements are adding value to NZ's image internationally.

It was recognition Gordon didn't see coming his way.

He says, "I was really thrilled and hugely happy and I think it's amazing ... it's an interesting award because its a recognition of the individual, it's looking at you as the person, what have you done what have you contributed? What have you done to show Aotearoa New Zealand on the world map?"

Despite his background, Māori cuisine has not been a key part of his menu.

"I think what's interesting is that there's been a resurgence in 'what is kai, what is Māori kai?'"

He adds, "For myself, it's had very little impact except when you go to marae and you just go into the kitchens and you just cook up a feast and everyone joins in. That is what I love."

Since working alongside Hinewehi Mohi on the television show Native Kitchen, Gordon has experienced Māori-style food like never before.

"At a later age I've come in and I've looked around the country and seen what different marae do and found that really interesting and as a young person growing up and interested in food I didn't know any of that."

A simple taste of home is what he loves most about Māori food.

" it is literally a crayfish boiled ... and I love the simplicity because the food is so flavored and lovely."

Having lived overseas for most of his life, he has put his culture aside but it's something he says he wants to work on now that he has the time.

"As I get older I feel that that's going to change in my life, I feel like as I'm beginning to have less clutter in my life I just want to focus on my history."

Gordon will be taking a break from the kitchen after he closes his 18 year-long London restaurant- before he begins his next venture.