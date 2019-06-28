Mahitahi Hauora - unifying Northland's healthcare

Northland primary health care is being consolidated to improve Māori health outcomes in the region. More than $50mil will be re-targeted towards one primary health organisation, Mahitahi Hauora.

Mahitahi Hauora chief executive Phillip Balmer says, “The teams will meet together within a geography and so we're going to work in mid-North and Far North and we're going to grow those networks of care.”

Mahitahi Hauora was launched on the Treaty of Waitangi grounds, symbolising a partnership between Māori and the Crown.

“What we're saying, Mahitahi, is you should be able to get it done with a team that understands and makes you the priority and works effectively to try and address what works for you.”

Many Māori in the region struggle to access a doctor because of high costs and a lack of transport.

Minister of Health David Clark says, “It's responding to a need that's here and it has strong leadership to carry that through.”

However, concerns remain among Māori health providers about whether local Māori lead the way.

Te Hau Awhiowhio Otangarei CEO Trust Martin Kaipo questions whether a one-stop shop is the answer for Māori.

“Like all Māori, they can be sceptical but at the same time it's a way of moving forward because we really haven't challenged ourselves, as well as the ministry, to meet those needs of Māori.

“It's whether Māori will actually lead that strategy or whether it's token that Māori will be part of its design.”

The commitment also sees the replacement of Te Taitokerau primary health organisations (PHO) and Manaia Health (PHO).

There will be five locations throughout Northland to be announced in due course.