Today marks the start of Mahuru Māori which challenges participants to only speak Māori for the whole month. It is a kaupapa that has gained traction every year since it began in 2014 to encourage everyone to speak the language across the country, regardless of who the language is being spoken to and where the language is being spoken.
Mahuru Māori underway
By Te Ao - Māori News
