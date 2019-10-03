Mahuta shares story on moko kauae

Moko Kauae have been a proud respresentation of hapū, iwi, whakapapa and historical ties for many Māori women throughout the years.

Māori Development Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, proudly wears her moko kauae in the halls of Parliament.

She shared her personal journey outlining what her moko kauae represents and the importance of this gift in today's society at the Wahine Māori and Pasifika Entrepreneurs Conference in Auckland today.

Mahuta says her moko kauae is a gift that symbolises the many achievements within her iwi.

"It is for the betterment of our families, and our children and grandchildren can see their own pathway from long long ago".

Mabel Wharekawa-Burt (Tauranga Moana) says its one’s personal journey that connects them to the Māori world.

"The moko that is worn by someone is full of customs. The moko is what binds us to one another".

Nowadays many iwi and hapū gather to conduct mokopapa and Mahuta says this is a forum that is revitalising this art form across the country.

"It revitalises the history of your marae, of your grandmothers, grandfathers as well as the history of this gift and the many initiatives here today that are happening amongst families on who will carry it on, on the marae, in the family for the betterment of the family".

She also encourages wāhine Māori out there who desire this gift to go on their journey to seek it.

"Don't let those thoughts stop you for wanting to get it, Hold on to that desire, converse in the conversations for the reason of understanding of what it means to wear a precious jewel from our ancestors".

A journey Mahuta says that needs to start at the marae.

"Go back and converse with your family, conversate about this topic so they can help you. The main thing is to really understand the meaning of this situation so that it lives on at the marae".

Mahuta's six-year-old daughter wishes to get her very own moko kauae sometime in the future so she can be like her mum.