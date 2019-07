A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a two-year-old girl at Little Waihi, Western Bay of Plenty.

On Thursday 21 March 2019, the toddler was found on the tidal flats near Maketū. Police were first called to the Little Waihi village earlier that morning.

The investigation at the time called on help from the public to which Police say today they are grateful for.

The man is due to appear at Tauranga District Court tomorrow.