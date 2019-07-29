Man charged with murder in relation to West Auckland assault

A 63-year-old man will appear in Waitakere District Court tomorrow following the death of a woman in Massey, West Auckland, this morning.

Police were called to a report of an assault on Westgate Drive around 8:35am on Monday morning. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The suspect was apprehended shortly afterwards further along Westgate Drive, having allegedly fled from the scene in a vehicle. One member of the public who was at the scene managed to bring the man’s vehicle to a stop after he fled, enabling police to quickly apprehend him.

Other members of the public at the scene administered CPR on the victim, unfortunately to no avail.

Police can confirm the victim and the alleged offender were known to one another.

Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter, of Waitematā Police says they are in the process of contacting the victim’s next of kin.

A post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow.

Police would like to commend members of the public who acted swiftly to try and help the victim this morning.

"They and others who witnessed this horrific event are being provided with support, and we are grateful to them for their assistance," says Parmenter.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that can assist to call Waitemata Police on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.