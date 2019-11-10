Man in serious condition after Otara firearms incident

A 24-year-old man is in a serious condition following a firearms incident at Otamariki Park in Otara, Auckland.

The incident occurred early hours of this morning at about 2.30am where the man was taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said police are currently carrying out further enquiries in the area.

Cordons were placed at the park around from around 9am to 11am today, while a detective and police officers investigated the area.

Residents nearby told Te Ao they had no knowledge of what occurred during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.