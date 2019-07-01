Man who drowned allegedly escaping police named

Police have released the name of the 24-year-old man who drowned in the Tarawera River in Kawerau following a police chase on Thursday 27 June.

He was 24-year-old Norman Te Rangi of Kawerau.

According to the Waikato Times, Te Rangi had a warrant out for his arrest and was sighted by police around 1.30pm Thursday before jumping into the river.

Police pulled Te Rangi from the water but resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

Kawerau Fire Service and ambulances also attended the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Te Rangi's death is ongoing and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.