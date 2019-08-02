Manawatū and Whanganui whānau to receive wellbeing support

The government is investing $4.6 million over the next two years to improve the wellbeing of more than 450 of our most vulnerable Manawatū and Whanganui whānau.

The investment will expand the Iwi-led Kāinga Whānau Ora initiative from 167 to a further 300 whānau living in Housing New Zealand homes in Palmerston North and Whanganui.

Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni says the initiative "focuses on improving housing, supporting children, boosting skills and employment, reducing reliance on benefits and improving the health of whānau.”

Minister Sepuloni told Te Ao, "The overall objective for us as a government is to work with Māori to help Māori to achieve their own wellbeing."

