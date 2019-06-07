Maniapoto excited about fronting new current affairs show

Well-known singer Moana Maniapoto is to front the new current affairs show, Te Ao With Moana, on Māori Television.

Lead vocalist for seminal band Moana and the Moa Hunters, Maniapoto was inducted into the Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

However, this descendant from Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Te Arawa is recognised for many things outside the world of music, including Māori activism and documentary making.

She was fortunate to be able to seek advice from some veterans of broadcasting as she embarks on her new path.

“John Campbell walked in the corridor and said 'what the heck are you doing here?'" says Maniapoto, "And I said 'well actually I'm about to front a new current affairs show for Maori Television and I'm nervously excited, what's your best advice?' and he said 'just be yourself'.”

She is also looking forward to working with an experienced journalism team which includes Wena Harawira and Tina Wickliffe.

Maniapoto told Te Ao “There is an awesome team of journalists that are really good so my cunning plan is that they'll do a lot of the work and I'll be able to sit there and dissect what they've done.”

The new current affairs show starts next week on Tuesday the 11th of June.