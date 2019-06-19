Manu Kōrero provides platform for Tairāwhiti rangatahi

By Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes

Rangatahi are addressing issues of substance that are relevant to their communities at Tairāwhiti Ngā Manu Kōrero secondary school speech competition in Ruatōrea. 

Materoa Rewiri from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Horouta Wānanga says, “Suicide is a serious issue in the Gisborne area and I wanted to talk about it here at Ngā Manu Kōrero.”

The Manu Kōrero competition is providing a platform where rangatahi can discuss serious topics such as mental health and depression.

Paenoa Pahuru Huriwai from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kawakawa Mai Tawhiti says, “We [males] are extremely stern these days, very stubborn because we aren't confident at expressing our thoughts, we're not very good at expressing our emotions like our sisters are.”

Addressing Māori male suicide in the prepared speech section, Rewiri took out the Korimako Senior English section.

“My words of encouragement for men in Aotearoa; if something is weighing down upon your shoulder, talk to someone, don't leave it to be a burden upon your shoulders.”

Challenging the use of European teachings in Māori education, Tyrone Bird took out the Pei Te Hurinui Jones Senior Māori section.

 “For Māori who are consuming European narratives, I say give me the Māori teachings about the void, the night and the world of light so that I may know I have a spirit, stop giving me the narratives of the father, the son and holy ghost,” says Bird.

The national Manu Kōrero competition will take place in Te Papaioea in September.

Ngā Hua O Te Manu Kōrero, Tairāwhiti

Pei Te Hurinui                                  Reo Maori Pakeke

1               Tyrone Bird                     Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Hawaiki Hou

2               Mawai Chaffey                Tolaga Bay Area School - Kuranui

3               Kiana Ria                        Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ngā Uri a Māui

Korimako                                         Reo Pākeha Pakeke

1               Materoa Rewiri                Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Horouta Wānanga

2               Kiana Ria                        Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ngā Uri a Māui

3               Paige Richter                  Lytton High School

Rāwhiti Ihaka                                   Reo Maori Taina

1               Zion Birch                        Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Hawaiki Hou

2               Te Ahikaroa Maxwell      Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Horouta Wānanga

3               D’vante Tautau-Broughton-Tuapawa         Tolaga Bay Area School – Kuranui

Ta Turi Kara                                     Reo Pākeha Taina

1               Te Paea Maurirere          Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Horouta Wānanga

2               Mairangi Campbell          Gisborne Boys High

3               Riley Morgan                   Tolaga Bay Area School – Kuranui

