Manu Kōrero - A voice for rangatahi

60 rangatahi from across the motu took to the Manu Kōrero stage to voice their thoughts on Aotearoa’s’ biggest issues today and the impact on their future.

Our young future leaders have served up a range of topics for the country to hear.

Te Aumihi Hohepa (Te Arawa) said, "The importance [of this competition] is the young people in this competition, it’s a space they can speak their thoughts and knowing that it’s a safe space". (Parentheses added).

Manu Kōrero is the ideal platform for taiohi to express their concerns, their challenges and their dreams so that those sitting in the lion's den can hear them.

"I had a message that I wanted Jacinda to hear I had a message that I wanted the whole of Aotearoa to hear so I needed to do that justice to regain tikanga Māori and unity", says Manaia Sorenson (Te Whānau-a-Apanui).

Christian Dennison (Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) adds, "Sometimes it feels like Māori are tokenized and Māori are made to be a thing or an asset to be controlled but no we are people we are individuals with ideas".

Hohepa says this is a platform where women like herself get an opportunity to speak freely.

"I am very happy to see so many women because I know the pae on the marae doesn't allow women to speak for their descendants, so this is the platform for women."

She also has a message for the government.

"I request for a separate pathway for Kura Kaupapa because in this day in age you can see the benefits that have come of them, I am one, and there are many who gone on to university and that is from Te Aho Matua".

These taiohi will continue to spread their messages in the hope of making a difference.

See below for the overall results

Pei Te Hurinui Jones

1. Hinewai Netana-Williams – Manukura

2. Mokonuiarangi Rangitauira-Edmonds – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata

3. Hamiora Renata – Ngā Taiātea Wharekura

Korimako

1. Manaia Sorenson – Te Kura o Te Whānau-ā-Apanui

2. Te Aumihi Hohepa – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata

3. Shaye Witehira – Manukura

Rawhiti Ihaka

1. Tanekaha Mariu Rangi – Te Wharekura o Ruatoki

2. Te Raihi Delamere – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae, Te Rangitakaroro Hiini – Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai, Kimai Hireme – Te Kura o te Kaokaoroa o Patetere

3. Zion Birch – TKKMO Hawaiki Hou

Tā Turi Kara

1. Paretoroa Webster-Terei – Rotorua Boys High School

2. Waiatatia Ratana-Karehana – Rangitikei College

3. Anahera Taitua – Te Kura Mana Māori o Whangaparaoa

E tipu e rea award

Te Kura Māori o Nga Tapuwae