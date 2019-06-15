Manurewa High School group hopes to take out Tangata Beats 2019

Seperateky, from Manurewa Highschool is gearing up for this year's ‘Smokefree Tangata Beats’ competition.

Although the seven-piece band did not have a lot time to prepare for the competition, they managed to do so thanks to the chemistry that they've developed over time.

They see the competition as a sneak peak into what their careers could like if they were to pursue their aspirations in music after high school.

“We feel like this competition gives us the experience that we have in the real world. It helps builds our confidence as band members and individually,” says one enthusiastic member.

With 23 schools competing in the Auckland region, the competition nurtures Pasifika and Māori culture in a contemporary musical setting.

Founder and director of the event, Glenn Common says that the benefit for entrants goes beyond the rush of performing on the day.

“The creativity, thought and work that goes into preparing a song to present on the day is huge and goes beyond just musical skill. There is a great sense of pride and achievement to be gained for all the students involved," he says.

Contestants will experience a full set up with stage lighting, sound, a projected backdrop and technical support in a show that includes a professional guest band and MC.

The band knows that all of their practice sessions will be in vain if they don't shake off the nerves and let their passion for music shine through.

Their plan? "Just hope for the best, God will provide if he needs to."

If they qualify tonight, the band will be heading to the Vodafone events center to compete Smokefree Tangata Beats national finals in September.