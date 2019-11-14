Māori artists recognised at Music Awards

Tonight’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards recognised breakthrough Māori talent in the New Zealand music industry, not only within the Māori Artist category but in mainstream awards categories as well.
Troy Kingi did it again, winning Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa, Best Māori Artist for the second year in the row. During his speech Kingi he dedicated the award to indigenous people around the world.
“Our indigenous people are going through a lot of s**t at the moment. I’m just really happy that this generation, they’re conscious thinkers seeking the truth looking for the histories.”
Kingi then told people in the audience, to “find out your history, find out about our history and you’ll find out our country will change a lot for the better.”
Troy Kingi & The Upperclass also won Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa, Best Roots Artist.
The winner of Te Kaipuoro Tāhiko Toa, Best Electronic Artist goes to TALI, from Taranaki.
"This is my first ever nomination for anything. Thank you and it is literally something I have dreamed of since I was a little girl," she said during her speech.
The standout tonight was BENEE who took out four awards including Best Solo Artist, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Best Pop Artist and Best Solo Artist.
BENEE recently took part in Waiata Anthems when she sang her song in te reo Māori Soaked.
The Best Soul/RnB Artist went to Bailey Wiley and Te Pukaemi o te Tau, Best Album Award, went to Avantdale Bowling Club for their album Avantdale Bowling Club.
Recorded Music New Zealand CEO Damian Vaughan says the continued resurgence of Te Ao Māori in popular culture and music is inspiring, bringing a new cultural lens to New Zealand society.
“Across a diverse range of genres, it’s clear that Māori musicians are stepping into the spotlight and achieving the success they deserve,” says Vaughan.
“The growing amount of unique Māori identities we’re hearing on the radio and on streaming services is simply incredible. I look forward to seeing these three artists – and their Māori music contemporaries – push the envelope and continue to embrace and explore Te Ao Māori in their art.”
Full list of finalists:
Album of the Year | Te Pukaemi o te Tau
WINNER Avantdale Bowling Club – Avantdale Bowling Club
Aldous Harding – Designer
The Beths – Future Me Hates Me
Broods – Don’t Feed The Pop Monster
Mitch James – Mitch James
Marlon Williams – Live at Auckland Town Hall
Vodafone Single of the Year | Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau
WINNER - BENEE – ‘Soaked’
Aldous Harding – ‘The Barrell’
The Beths – ‘Little Death’
Church & AP – ‘Ready or Not’
Drax Project – ‘All This Time’
Six60 – ‘The Greatest’
Best Group | Te Roopu Toa
WINNER The Beths – Future Me Hates Me
Beastwars - IV
Broods – Don’t Feed The Pop Monster
L.A.B. – L.A.B. II
THREE Best Solo Artist | Te Kaipuoro Takitahi Toa
WINNER - BENEE – FIRE ON MARZZ
Aldous Harding - Designer
Avantdale Bowling Club – Avantdale Bowling Club
Mitch James – Mitch James
Smirnoff Breakthrough Artist of the Year | Te Kaituhura Puoro Toa o te Tau
WINNER - BENEE
BAYNK
The Beths
Church & AP
Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist | Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa
WINNER Troy Kingi
Louis Baker
Rei
The Edge Best Pop Artist | Te Kaipuoro Arotini Toa
WINNER BENEE
Broods
Mitch James
Best Alternative Artist | Te Kaipuoro Manohi Toa
WINNER - The Beths
Aldous Harding
Tiny Ruins
Best Soul/RnB Artist | Te Kaipuoro Awe Toa
WINNER - Bailey Wiley
Louis Baker
Rei
Best Hip Hop Artist | Te Kaipuoro Hipihope Toa
WINNER - Avantdale Bowling Club
Church & AP
Diggy Dupè
Best Roots Artist | Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa
WINNER Troy Kingi
L.A.B
Lost Tribe Aotearoa
Best Electronic Artist | Te Kaipuoro Tāhiko Toa
WINNER - TALI
Pacific Heights
Sweet Mix Kids
Best Rock Artist | Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa
WINNER Villainy
Beastwars
Racing
Best Worship Artist | Te Kaipuoro Kairangi Toa
WINNER Harbourside Worship
Equippers Worship
Jules Riding
Best Classical Artist | Te Kaipuoro Inamata Toa
WINNER - Simon O’Neill
The Linkwood Guitar Duo
Michael Houstoun & Bella Hristova
Legacy Award | Tohu Whakareretanga
Th’ Dudes
Additional Tuis presented in 2019
Best Folk Artist | Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa
Winner: The Frank Burkitt Band – Raconteur
Great North – The Golden Age
Jono Heyes – 9 Pilgrims
Best Pacific Music Album | Te Pukaemi Toa o Te Moana Nui a Kiwa
Winner: Tomorrow People – BBQ Reggae
Kings – Lov3 & 3go
SWIDT – The Most Electrifying
Best Country Artist | Te Kaipuoro Tuawhenua Toa
Winner: Jenny Mitchell – Wildfires
Jamie McDell – Extraordinary Girl
Tami Neilson – Sassafrass!
Best Jazz Artist | Te Kaipuoro Tautito Toa
Winner: GRG67 – The Thing
Antipodes – Good Winter
Dog – No Dogs Allowed
Best Children’s Artist | Te Kaipuoro Waiata Tamariki Toa
Winner: Craig Smith – Not Just For Kids 2
Marian Burns – Songs For Kids
Anna van Riel – Fishing For Stars