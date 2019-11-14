Māori artists recognised at Music Awards

Tonight’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards recognised breakthrough Māori talent in the New Zealand music industry, not only within the Māori Artist category but in mainstream awards categories as well.

Troy Kingi did it again, winning Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa, Best Māori Artist for the second year in the row. During his speech Kingi he dedicated the award to indigenous people around the world.

“Our indigenous people are going through a lot of s**t at the moment. I’m just really happy that this generation, they’re conscious thinkers seeking the truth looking for the histories.”

Kingi then told people in the audience, to “find out your history, find out about our history and you’ll find out our country will change a lot for the better.”

Troy Kingi & The Upperclass also won Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa, Best Roots Artist.

The winner of Te Kaipuoro Tāhiko Toa, Best Electronic Artist goes to TALI, from Taranaki.

"This is my first ever nomination for anything. Thank you and it is literally something I have dreamed of since I was a little girl," she said during her speech.

The standout tonight was BENEE who took out four awards including Best Solo Artist, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Best Pop Artist and Best Solo Artist.

BENEE recently took part in Waiata Anthems when she sang her song in te reo Māori Soaked.

The Best Soul/RnB Artist went to Bailey Wiley and Te Pukaemi o te Tau, Best Album Award, went to Avantdale Bowling Club for their album Avantdale Bowling Club.

Recorded Music New Zealand CEO Damian Vaughan says the continued resurgence of Te Ao Māori in popular culture and music is inspiring, bringing a new cultural lens to New Zealand society.

“Across a diverse range of genres, it’s clear that Māori musicians are stepping into the spotlight and achieving the success they deserve,” says Vaughan.

“The growing amount of unique Māori identities we’re hearing on the radio and on streaming services is simply incredible. I look forward to seeing these three artists – and their Māori music contemporaries – push the envelope and continue to embrace and explore Te Ao Māori in their art.”

Full list of finalists:

Album of the Year | Te Pukaemi o te Tau

WINNER Avantdale Bowling Club – Avantdale Bowling Club

Aldous Harding – Designer

The Beths – Future Me Hates Me

Broods – Don’t Feed The Pop Monster

Mitch James – Mitch James

Marlon Williams – Live at Auckland Town Hall

Vodafone Single of the Year | Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau

WINNER - BENEE – ‘Soaked’

Aldous Harding – ‘The Barrell’

The Beths – ‘Little Death’

Church & AP – ‘Ready or Not’

Drax Project – ‘All This Time’

Six60 – ‘The Greatest’

Best Group | Te Roopu Toa

WINNER The Beths – Future Me Hates Me

Beastwars - IV

Broods – Don’t Feed The Pop Monster

L.A.B. – L.A.B. II

THREE Best Solo Artist | Te Kaipuoro Takitahi Toa

WINNER - BENEE – FIRE ON MARZZ

Aldous Harding - Designer

Avantdale Bowling Club – Avantdale Bowling Club

Mitch James – Mitch James

Smirnoff Breakthrough Artist of the Year | Te Kaituhura Puoro Toa o te Tau

WINNER - BENEE

BAYNK

The Beths

Church & AP

Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist | Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa

WINNER Troy Kingi

Louis Baker

Rei

The Edge Best Pop Artist | Te Kaipuoro Arotini Toa

WINNER BENEE

Broods

Mitch James

Best Alternative Artist | Te Kaipuoro Manohi Toa

WINNER - The Beths

Aldous Harding

Tiny Ruins

Best Soul/RnB Artist | Te Kaipuoro Awe Toa

WINNER - Bailey Wiley

Louis Baker

Rei

Best Hip Hop Artist | Te Kaipuoro Hipihope Toa

WINNER - Avantdale Bowling Club

Church & AP

Diggy Dupè

Best Roots Artist | Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa

WINNER Troy Kingi

L.A.B

Lost Tribe Aotearoa

Best Electronic Artist | Te Kaipuoro Tāhiko Toa

WINNER - TALI

Pacific Heights

Sweet Mix Kids

Best Rock Artist | Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa

WINNER Villainy

Beastwars

Racing

Best Worship Artist | Te Kaipuoro Kairangi Toa

WINNER Harbourside Worship

Equippers Worship

Jules Riding

Best Classical Artist | Te Kaipuoro Inamata Toa

WINNER - Simon O’Neill

The Linkwood Guitar Duo

Michael Houstoun & Bella Hristova

Legacy Award | Tohu Whakareretanga

Th’ Dudes

Additional Tuis presented in 2019

Best Folk Artist | Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa

Winner: The Frank Burkitt Band – Raconteur

Great North – The Golden Age

Jono Heyes – 9 Pilgrims

Best Pacific Music Album | Te Pukaemi Toa o Te Moana Nui a Kiwa

Winner: Tomorrow People – BBQ Reggae

Kings – Lov3 & 3go

SWIDT – The Most Electrifying

Best Country Artist | Te Kaipuoro Tuawhenua Toa

Winner: Jenny Mitchell – Wildfires

Jamie McDell – Extraordinary Girl

Tami Neilson – Sassafrass!

Best Jazz Artist | Te Kaipuoro Tautito Toa

Winner: GRG67 – The Thing

Antipodes – Good Winter

Dog – No Dogs Allowed

Best Children’s Artist | Te Kaipuoro Waiata Tamariki Toa

Winner: Craig Smith – Not Just For Kids 2

Marian Burns – Songs For Kids

Anna van Riel – Fishing For Stars