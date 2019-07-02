Māori designers make the cut for Miromoda show at NZFW

Photo source: Miromoda, 2018.

Twelve Maori fashion designers have won a spot in the Miromoda Showcase at NZ Fashion Week after their success on the runway over the weekend.

Miromoda, the Indigenous Māori Fashion Apparel Board, hosted its 10th annual fashion show in Wellington on Saturday.

Five winners in the emerging category included Nash Karaitiana, Erana Kaa, Mitchell Manuel, Briar Zeitoun and Tash Sinclair. Karaitiana also took home the overall winner prize.

In the established category, the winners were AJ Bradley, Glen MacVicious, Taongahuia Maxwell and Te Orihau Karaitiana.

In the avant-garde category, winners were Cheremene Castle, Nichola Te Kiri and Paulette Teatai-Ariki. Castle was also the winner of the innovation award.

Over the past decade, Miromoda has created a unique opportunity for more than 300 budding fashion designers to enter their annual nationwide competition.

Around 150 Māori designers, in addition to guest designers of other indigenous descent, have received experience and exposure by appearing in the Miromoda Showcase at NZFW.

The indigenous theme of the fashion runway will be further bolstered this year by an association with award-winning wine label, Tohu, a Māori-owned company based in Nelson and Blenheim.

This year’s show will be at 5pm on Thursday 29 August at the Aotea Centre Auckland.