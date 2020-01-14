Māori educator appointed head of national Catholic training institute

Dr Areti Metuamate and Dr Jessa Rogers-Metuamate / Source - Te Kupenga

A recent press statement reports that Hato Pāora old boy Dr Areti Metuamate leader has been appointed the leader of the Te Kupenga – Catholic Leadership institute.

Dr Metuamate is of Ngati Kauwhata, Ngati Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngati Haua and Cook Islands descent. His most recent role is as Dean of St Mark’s College in Adelaide, South Australia.

Next month, Dr Metuamate will bring his wife, Dr Jessa Rogers-Metuamate from the Australian Wiradjuri Mob over from Adelaide to begin his tenure. The couple are expecting a child in March. Dr Metuamate says:

"It feels like the right time to return home to bring the learning and experience I have gained after 10 years working in Australian universities and organisations."

Te Kupenga was formed on new year’s day this year by merging Good Shepherd College with The Catholic Institute.

This means that Dr Metuamate is responsible for the training and qualifications of the Catholic clergy within Aotearoa. Te Ao Māori News is in the process of securing an interview with Dr Metuamate and will keep you updated.