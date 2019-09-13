Māori forge business links to China through haka

As the Opening of the Doors to China’s West Forum continues, Te Wehi Haka have been dazzling the people of Xi’an City. The Roopu have begun a cultural exchange of sorts with the city’s twelve million residents.

Te Wehi Haka performer Ariana Potae said, “I grew up in the haka world from when I was just a baby, in Manutuke, with my family and all of my relations, I then went under the wing of Ngapo and Pimia Wehi, then on to Te Manu Huia and then made it to Te Waka Huia and that's where we are, we're here, Te Wehi Haka”.

A delegation of New Zealanders are exploring business and tourism in China's West, including the renown terracotta warriors made in 246 BC.

Hoki-mai Chong (Tainui), speaking for NZ Māori Tourism says, “Xi'an is probably the gateway to Chinese culture it's just so steeped in Chinese culture here with the Terracotta Warriors, and it provides a great opportunity for that hononga (connecting) between the two”.

Chong has found that the Chinese way of doing business is not so different from our own.

“When it comes to business it's about relationships first and then business whereas mainstream it's a little more about doing the deal straight away so there's an affinity there”.

Te Wehi Haka have found the locals quite hospitable to them.

Potae stated, “Everyone here are really open and fond of us, they always look after us Māori whenever come here”.

Te Wehi Haka lead the delegation on to a special Chinese performance that previous the unique Chinese Cultural Heritage of the Ancient Imperial Tang Dynasty.

Tapeta Wehi commented, “The difference of the costumes, the great number of characters, and this performance thing is not new to them and they're up there”.

This journey has been insightful for the Te Wehi Haka performers, many of whom are young.

Wehi concluded by saying, “As the saying goes they are the leaders of tomorrow, perhaps they will take their own groups overseas so that they don't forget these lessons”.

These trips are an opportunity to showcase Te Reo Māori across the globe.

Ariana Potae finished with: “We must share it, we must share our language, our noble language, that's the reason we stand and perform, to share haka with the world and let the world know that's what we're doing here”.