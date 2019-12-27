Māori metal band made album of the decade in Finland

Te Reo Māori heavy metal band, "Alien Weaponry" and their debut album Tū, has been named the best album of the decade by Tuonela Magazine, a music publication in Finland.

The Northland based band has just returned home to Aotearoa after a two-year tour in Europe, which saw them perform at Wacken Open Air in Germany, Download in the UK and Hellfest in France.

Their debut album, most of it written in Te Reo Māori, beat popular European metal bands such as Nightwish, Ghost, Gojira, and US giants, Metallica.

"We knew we had a bit of a following in Scandinavia, but this is insane," Alien Weaponry drummer Henry de Jong said in a statement.

Over 7000 Danish fans greeted the band with a haka at the Copenhell music festival in Copenhagen earlier this year. Source / Inside Aotearoa

The band is currently home in Waipu, and are preparing to headline at the TUKU festival next year in February.

"We are stoked to be here for the summer and can’t wait to finally be in front of our home crowd,” singer Lewis de Jong said.

They are currently working on their second album.