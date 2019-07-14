Māori Midwives fed up with laws which dehumanise mothers

By Te Ao - Māori News

The President of the Māori Midwives Association Jean Te Huia is fed up with laws that dehumanise the mother.

Jean supports the call for a Māori run inquiry into Oranga Tamariki and the Government's role in uplifting Māori babies.

"We need justice for our family. We need to be able to have a legal system that listens to our family. We need to be able to be heard," she says.

"How can they have a section 78 ex parte where our mothers are dehumanised by a system that says they can't be a mother?

"And where a report is written by one person and that mother can't say 'hey, that's ... not right."

