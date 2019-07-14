Māori Midwives fed up with laws which dehumanise mothers

The President of the Māori Midwives Association Jean Te Huia is fed up with laws that dehumanise the mother.

Jean supports the call for a Māori run inquiry into Oranga Tamariki and the Government's role in uplifting Māori babies.

"We need justice for our family. We need to be able to have a legal system that listens to our family. We need to be able to be heard," she says.

"How can they have a section 78 ex parte where our mothers are dehumanised by a system that says they can't be a mother?

"And where a report is written by one person and that mother can't say 'hey, that's ... not right."