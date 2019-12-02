Māori musician shares spotlight with a Rolling Stone

Henare Kaa (right) with Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood / Source - Facebook

Māori musician, Henare Kaa (Ngāti Porou), has recently returned from the UK where he was invited to perform with renowned Rolling Stone member, Ronnie Wood.

While there are no words to describe the incredible feeling he felt on stage, he says it is one he will remember for the rest of his life, and he describes it as an opportunity of a lifetime.

"This is an absolute dream come true for me and I'm so stoked that it happened."

Kaa adds, "It's pretty hard to put words to that - it's still hard to believe. It's a kind of pinch-me feeling every time someone asks me about it."

Musicians from all around the world were invited to perform at the Under the Bridge gig and only two of them were from Aotearoa.

"It was pretty cool to be asked to go over there especially to play with someone like Ben Waters who is rock and roll royalty."

Kaa's music career began in 2012 and ever since then he says he has been quite successful.

"I've been fortunate enough to tour all around New Zealand with my band, all the major festivals. This year we've been on tour with Katchafire and Sons of Zion and yeah the gig in the UK. The two shows in the UK would definitely be the highlight so far."

While music is his passion he also reflects on ways he can incorporate his Māori culture into his everyday life.

"We incorporated as much elements of Māori music as we could using pūrerehua and kōauau and a few of the other tracks on the album are actually one of the songs is about Māui returning to New Zealand in the present day and seeing New Zealand the way it is and yeah I try and incorporate as much te reo and as much Māori as I can into my music."

Kaa says this lifetime opportunity is achievable for anyone who has a passion for music.

"Anyone can do it, everyone has the same opportunity it just comes down to who wants to put in the hard work."

Kaa is currently planning for when he will return to the UK.